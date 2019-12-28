DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A suspected serial tire slasher allegedly responsible for nearly 80 property damage crimes throughout metro Atlanta was arrested Friday night.
Dekalb County Police along with the help of the GBI and Roswell Police were able to arrest 34-year-old Lee T. Culbreath.
Authorities said, most of the property damage crimes that Culbreath allegedly committed were tire slashing incidents which occurred at the Dekalb County Headquarters, a nearby nursing home, and many other locations.
This is an on-going investigation, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
