CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) The search is on for the suspects accused of stealing a vehicle and crashing it into a police cruiser before leading officers on a two-county chase.
According to Conyers Police, officers spotted what they believed to be a stolen vehicle at a hotel on McDonough Highway in Conyers. As officers approached the vehicle, the driver sped off, striking a cruiser in the process. One of the officers fired his weapon at the vehicle as the chase began.
The stolen vehicle was chased into DeKalb County but officers lost sight of it when the driver turned onto I-20 and sped off.
No officers were injured.
A description of the stolen vehicle was not immediately available.
The GBI has been called in to investigate. According to the GBI's Nelly Miles, this is the 15th officer-involved shooting investigated by the department in 2020.
Stay with CBS46 for updates.
