CHAMBLEE, Ga. (CBS46) Police have one suspect in custody and are searching for two others accused of firing shots at officers during a traffic stop early Monday morning.
According to Chamblee Police, the officers attempted to pull over the suspects' vehicle for a stolen license tag around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Buford Highway and Dresden Drive.
The vehicle in question took off and later crashed. That's when the three suspects jumped out of the car and took off on foot. One of the suspects then allegedly fired shots at the officers with the officers firing back. No one was hit.
The vehicle's driver, 25 year-old Tyrone Bennett, was taken into custody after a brief foot chase. He's charged with theft by receiving; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; and obstruction.
The other two suspects remain at large.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, you're asked to contact Chamblee Police.
