COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cobb County Police responded to Town Center Mall Thursday following reports of an armed robbery at a jewelry store.
Police were called to a jewelry store inside the mall around 3:20 p.m., but suspects had already fled the scene before officers arrived.
Authorities confirmed that an employee had suffered superficial injuries, but are still investigating the circumstances under which the injury was received; there has been no confirmation of whether shots were fire at this time.
Police reported that the store was robbed by 3 masked suspects.
*Armed Robbery at Town Center Mall*— Cobb County Police (@cobbpolice1) May 6, 2021
Initially reported as an active shooter. Arriving officers discovered that a jewelry store was robbed by 3 masked suspects. They fled before officers arrived. One employee with non-life threatening injury. More info to come.
