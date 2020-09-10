DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman who is fighting for her life after an early morning triple shooting in a Waffle House parking lot is now also charged with aggravated assault.
A shootout happened around 4:30 a.m. in the restaurant's parking lot on Flat Shoals Parkway after an argument between a group inside spilled outside, according to police. Officers found a woman critically injured at the scene. She had been shot in her upper body. That woman is now charged with aggravated assault. Police are not releasing her name.
A man and woman later showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds. They were in serious but stable condition.
Investigators are looking for a teenager who got away from the scene uninjured. They have an aggravated assault warrant out for him. They are not releasing his name.
Check back with CBS46 for developments.
