ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An officer was patrolling northeast Atlanta last week when he spotted a woman sitting in her car behind an apartment complex on Boulevard.
The incident happened on Wednesday May 1 at 657 block of Boulevard NE in Atlanta.
The officer approached the woman to let her know her car was uninsured.
Maggie Thomas, 31, was driving a silver Infiniti at the time of the incident.
Thomas then became agitated and started to question why the officer was looking at her vehicle.
According to APD, Thomas had a warrant for her arrest from the city for failing to appear from a previous speeding ticket.
Thomas refused to get out of her vehicle when the officer tried to arrest her and that’s when the altercation happened.
Thomas also had her daughter in the vehicle at the time of the arrest.
Thomas then proceeded to call 911 and then she started to honk her horn to grab the community’s attention.
As Thomas was struggling arrest she started to bite the officer’s hand and that’s when he punched her in the face. He then discharged his taser when Thomas still refused arrest.
During the altercation a crowd formed around the incident which led to a video to surface on social media.
APD arrested Thomas and she was charged with Disorderly Conduct Physical Obstruction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.