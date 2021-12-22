ATLANTA (CBS46) — The South Fulton Police Department hosted a potentially lifesaving class Tuesday to teach adults and children about gun safety in the home.
“In the City of South Fulton, we’ve had far too many accidental shootings as it relates to our young people,” said Police Chief Keith Meadows.
So, in response, the department decided to go the extra mile.
“We’ve created a curriculum that will help parents put forth more education to their children and to other residents as well,” Chief Meadows explained.
It turns out the most obvious mistake is also the most common.
“The most common mistake that we see people making is that they will leave the weapons accessible to children, and the weapons are also loaded,” he said.
The chief added the department also found there are a low number of gun locks and gun boxes in the city of South Fulton.
To help fix the problem, officers gave gun locks out for free.
During the event, Meadows also noted the importance of learning how to tell the difference between real and toy guns.
He says the department hopes to host more of these classes in the future.
