PALMETTO, Ga. (CBS46) Police have a suspect in custody after an off-duty Coweta County deputy was fatally shot Tuesday night.
The incident happened at a home in the 550 block of Snowfall Terrace in Palmetto.
Palmetto police Chief Bobby Fronebarger says that the 26-year-old Coweta County deputy was killed Tuesday night. Fronebarger says the call came in around 9:40 p.m.
The deputy was identified as 25-year-old Edmond Irvin.
Investigators say the shooting happened inside of the home and was the result of an argument between family members. Police say other family members were inside the home at the time.
The suspect later turned himself into police about five miles away from where the shooting happened.
The suspect has been identified as 17-year-old Danny Long and according to officials he was the deputy's cousin.
GBI has been called in to assist with the investigation.
Please be in prayer for the family of our fallen brother and his brothers and sisters at CCSO this morning and in the days ahead. #endofwatch #resteasybrother #wewilltakeitfromhere pic.twitter.com/ZBOij79OlX— Coweta County Sheriff's Office (@CowetaSheriff) May 1, 2019
