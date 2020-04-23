ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta homicide detectives are investigating a domestic dispute that resulted in the death of a teenager.
According to Atlanta police, officers responded to a call reporting a person shot late Thursday night at a home near the 1700 block of Lisbon Drive in southwest Atlanta.
An Atlanta police spokesperson said 16 year-old De'onte Roberts got into an argument with his stepfather, later identified as 42 year-old Bernie Hargrove, about the shelter-in-place order. Police say Roberts took off from the home but returned, kicking in the door and starting an argument between the two. Roberts was shot during the confrontation and then rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he passed away.
“It is close quarters, however when the pressure gets high you just have to take a deep breath and you have to separate. People are on top of each other right now, we’re staying in the house, which you should be, and tensions get high because you’re in the same space day in and day out," said APD Captain D'Andrea Price.
Police said the teen’s mother and a younger sibling were home during the shooting.
Hargrove was questioned by detectives at police headquarters and charged with felony murder. He's currently in the Fulton County Jail.
