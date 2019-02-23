ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) A 15-year-old juvenile was fatally shot Saturday morning in southwest Atlanta on Mt. Zion Road.
Atlanta Police say around 4:42 a.m. shots rang out with several striking a stolen blue Dodge Charger with the teen inside. APD says the victim, later identified as Jamari Holmes, was a known gang member and was wearing an ankle monitor when he was shot in the head.
Police located the teen at the scene. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
At this time police believe the shooting to be gang related, however, they do not have any suspects in custody at this time. The investigation continues.
