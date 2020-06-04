ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are searching for the men they say opened fire while a recording artist was trying to shoot a music video in southeast Atlanta.
The shooting happened just before midnight on Thursday.
According to Atlanta police, Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennet, and others, were shooting a music video at the Martin Street Plaza Apartments located near the 600 block of Martin Street.
While recording the music video, several men started shooting, witnesses told police. At least 21 shots were fired, police said. During the mayhem, a 15-year-old boy suffered a minor injury when a bullet grazed in his thumb.
Additionally, YFN Lucci’s Bentley was also struck. Police said YFN Lucci left before police arrived, however, his car remained at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
