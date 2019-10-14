LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – A Sunday afternoon accident near Lawrenceville left a 17-year-old girl dead.
According to Gwinnett County Police, a gray Nissan Maxima was traveling west on Oakland Road heading toward Herrington Road when the driver lost control and drove off the right shoulder. Police said the driver over-corrected, spun the vehicle, and the car went off the road before hitting a tree in a creek.
Police said Asaviya Hazley, 17, was seated in the backseat behind the passenger and died due to injuries suffered in the accident. The other three people in the car were taken to local hospitals with varying degrees of injuries. According to police, no one in the car was wearing a seat belt.
