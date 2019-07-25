MABLETON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cobb County Police say a teen killed in an accident Tuesday was the passenger in a stolen Nissan Altima.
The car accident happened Tuesday at 9:37 p.m., on Mableton Parkway near Hunnicutt Road.
Police said officers saw a stolen 2014 Nissan Altima on Metropolitan Parkway and a chase began. Police said the Altima, driven by a 16-year-old, continued southbound on Metropolitan Parkway, and officers said they discontinued the pursuit.
The Nissan then entered the northbound lane on Mableton Parkway and collided head-on with a grey Lexus RX350, police said. A third vehicle, a black 2013 Infiniti M37, then collided with the Nissan, officers said.
The stolen Nissan’s driver was seriously injured and transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, according to Cobb County Police. The front seat passenger inside the Nissan died at the scene, but no identification has been provided by police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.
