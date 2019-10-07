DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Dunwoody Police Department asked for the public's help after a teenage girl was allegedly groped in a local store.
Dunwoody Police said the girl was inside the Hobby Lobby on the 4700 block of Ashford Dunwoody Road Saturday when an unknown man grabbed her buttocks and ran from the scene.
Police said the teen yelled for her mother and the suspect was seen running into the parking lot.
If you have any information on the incident or suspect, call Dunwoody Police at 678-382-6900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.