ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Police are trying to find the man who shot a teen several times on the 4th of July.
The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. at the Providence at Cascade apartments located near the 300 block of Fairburn Road in southwest Atlanta.
Police say the teen was shooting off fireworks, and a man told the teen to stop setting off the fireworks.
Moments later, the 15-year old boy was shot three times by the man. The teen was shot in the leg, abdomen, and lower back area.
The teen was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital and is currently in stable condition.
Police are not sure if the teen resided in the apartment complex, and police do not have any identity for the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Atlanta’s Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.
