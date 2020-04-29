DEKALB (CBS46)—A teenager is behind bars after police said he robbed and killed another person.
According to a press release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office, a 15-year-old juvenile was arrested on Monday in connection to a robbery and fatal shooting that occurred on April 15.
The press release stated the teen allegedly met with someone to sell a gun.
During the reported transaction, the juvenile reportedly robbed and fatally shot the gun purchasers, the release stated.
The teen is being housed in a regional youth detention center and police have released the teen’s name or mugshot due to his age.
