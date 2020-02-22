GRIFFIN, Ga. (CBS46) – Three teens along with a 12-year-old boy face armed robbery charges after allegedly robbing a pizza delivery man at gunpoint Friday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched to Marco’s Pizza on Highway 16 around 8 p.m. after reports of an armed robbery that happened on Turner Street.
The victim told police that an order for food items had been called in to deliver to the 600 block of Turner Street.
When the delivery driver arrived at the house, he saw a man standing on the porch. The victim then told officers that a man held him at gunpoint and demanded money. The amount in the money bag was between one hundred to two hundred dollars.
Based on the description of the suspects provided by the delivery driver an investigator of the Criminal Apprehension and Gang Enforcement Unit was able to track the suspects down. The investigator reported that he had been out with the subjects just prior to receiving the call at Marco’s Pizza.
Police arrived to the area and were able to locate all four suspects involved. Police arrested 19-year-old Djuan Head, 18-year-old Andre Head along with a 15-year-old female and a 12-year-old male. All four were charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during commission of a crime.
During the investigation, authorities said information was uncovered that will assist investigators in closing an armed robbery that was reported last week on Turner Street as well as a similar incident that happened outside of Griffin city limits.
This investigation is ongoing Stay with CBS46 for updates.
