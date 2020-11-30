A Roswell man was arrested in connection to a child pornography investigation initiated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
According to a Facebook post from Roswell police, Vicente B. Artega, 54, was arrested after The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) sent a cyber tip to the GBI in late October.
After the tip, Roswell police executed a search warrant to a Roswell address where Artega was allegedly downloading and distributing illegal images and videos of children.
Artega was charged with nine counts of possession of child pornography.
Roswell police said in a statement that the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.
