Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Atlanta Police say a two-year-old toddler is responsible for shooting his six-year-old sister in the chest.
The female victim was located in the 1970 block of North Ave on Saturday evening. She suffered a single shot that struck her hand and then continued to strike her in the chest. She was transported to Egleston Hospital conscious and breathing, however her current status remains unknown.
According to APD, the two-year-old brother got hold of the father's 9mm handgun. Both parents were on the scene at the time of incident.
The children's father, 45-year-old Anotnio Stephens, is a convicted felon. He will face charges for reckless conduct and being in possession of a handgun as a convicted felon.
