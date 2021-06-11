ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta police have tracked down a 19-year-old man accused of stealing and breaking into cars.
Officers had been on the lookout for slider crime activity at the QuikTrip gas station in the 700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard, when they noticed Woods and another man walking around the parking lot, closely watching vehicles as they parked, and looking into at least one parked vehicle.
In a video released by police on Friday, Cedric Woods is seen running from the gas station. Police had been questioning him and believe he ran after they noticed he was carrying a concealed handgun.
Police eventually found Woods next door in a Target parking lot and arrested him. They also found a stolen handgun he allegedly tossed while he was trying to get away.
Officers said Woods had multiple stolen credit cards and a social security card that were taken during car break-ins or vehicle thefts. Police said they’ve seen an uptick in slider crimes.
"We're seeing a lot of these activities at gas stations, the busier the gas station the more often we see something like this,” APD’s John Chafee said. "We've seen a lot of people that continue to leave their vehicles running with the keys inside and leaving them accessible to criminals who are looking for vehicles to be able to take."
APD said there were at least 94 slider crimes in the first five months of this year. Nearly half of them happened at gas stations.
