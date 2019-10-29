TURNER COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A man accused of committing serial arson was arrested on Monday.
Willie Fred Poke, 37, of Ashburn is charged with multiple felonies including three counts of first degree arson, burglary, criminal trespass and four counts of aggravated assault. The charges stem from his alleged involvement in setting three buildings on fire in Ashburn between Sept. 29 to Oct. 25.
All the fires were set in the early morning hours. The first occurred on Sept. 29 at 405 South Main St. The 119-year-old house was unoccupied at the time of the fire and suffered major damage. The second fire was set on Oct. 14 at a storage building at 404 South Gordon St. That fire then spread to a nearby occupied structure, resulting in the four counts of aggravated assault. The storage building was completely destroyed.
The third fire happened on Oct. 25 at 331 South Main St. The 121-year-old house was unoccupied at the time of the fire and suffered major damage.
“Due to Mr. Poke’s repeated, life-threatening actions and destruction of historic homes, this arrest was a top priority for local and state law enforcement officials,” Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said.
First degree arson is a felony punishable by a fine of no more than $50,000 or by a prison term between one and 20 years, or both.
