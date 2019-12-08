ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Police need help with any information that could help them find an Atlanta woman who vanished Saturday.
Lateisha Edwards, 26, was last seen at 1 a.m. at 1060 Oak Street. Edwards’ mother, who reported her missing, said she was wearing a gray coat and black pants, shoes and hoodie. She is 5’4” tall and 115 pounds with brown hair and eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
