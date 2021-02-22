A Clayton County man is behind bars after police said he was involved in the theft of several catalytic converters.
According to the Clayton County Sheriff's office, residents in the county were experiencing a string of catalytic converters thefts.
Due to a reported expired tag, Clayton County police pulled over a car Tomathias Beauford,27, was driving. The traffic stop happened at SR 138 and Canterbury Drive on Sunday.
During the traffic stop, police allegedly found drugs and at least 50 catalytic converters.
According to Clayton County jail records, Beauford is facing several charges, including driving without a license, obstruction of an officer, and theft by receiving stolen property.
