GWINNETT COUNTY (CBS46)—Gwinnett County police are looking for three men who allegedly robbed an Exxon gas station.
The reported robbery happened on May 31 at the Exxon on Buford Highway near Pleasantdale Road.
According to Gwinnett County police, officers responded to the armed robbery call just before 9 p.m.
Officers reviewed surveillance video and released photos of men they would like to question regarding the alleged crime.
The first male is between 20-30 years of age, slim build, and average height, with black hair, a thin black beard, and a goatee, police said.
The second male is between 30-40 years of age, tall and average build, with a neatly trimmed black hair, according to police.
And the third male is between 20-30 years of age, short with an average built, closely trimmed black hair, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
