DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- After a lengthy investigation, authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to a Decatur murder case.
On Wednesday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit along with US Marshals, and the Clayton County Police and Clayton County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have arrested 26-year-old Jorden Rashaan Permenter of Tucker for the shooting death of a Decatur man.
According to investigators, Permenter allegedly shot 22-year-old Ashanti Nigel Gray in the face and neck on March 20 on Hampton Park Road.
He charged with malice murder and was taken into custody without incident near Glen Moor Drive in Ellenwood. Police say no cause for the shooting was given.
Permenter was transported to the DeKalb County Jail, where he is being held without bond.
