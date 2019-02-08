Lawrenceville, GA (CBS46) Police have two men in custody after a fiery crash following a police pursuit.
The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. early Friday morning on Simonton Road near Grayson Highway in Lawrenceville.
Police say the chase spanned multiple jurisdictions before the crash happened. It's unclear what prompted the pursuit.
Firefighters discovered that the vehicle hit an above-ground gas valve and caused a line to rupture. The gas caused a fire on a nearby power line and utility pole.
Lawrenceville Gas crews are on scene working to fix the leak. Power is disconnected to the area but it's unclear if any residents are impacted. A check of the Georgia Power outage map shows no outages in the area.
Simonton Road is blocked off at Grayson Highway as a result of the crash. No word on when it will reopen.
The driver of the fleeing vehicle sustained minor injuries.
No officers were hurt.
Brief update from Lawrenceville PD on fiery crash @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/15PEJVBpeJ— Adam Harding (@HardingCBS46) February 8, 2019
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.