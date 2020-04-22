GWINNETT CO., GA (CBS46)—Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two suspects who they say attempted a residential burglary.
According to a press release, on April 10th, officers responded to an attempted burglary call at a home on the 3700 block of Bogan Mill Road in unincorporated Buford.
The homeowner told police “two suspects were seen on video loitering in the back yard. Minutes later, a rock was thrown through the front doors by one of the males”.
The victim told officers he later confronted the suspects, and the suspects fled on foot to a late model blue and gray two-tone Chevy suburban.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
