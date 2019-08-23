ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Two men were hospitalized overnight following a drive-by shooting in front of a home on Morosgo Drive in Atlanta.
The shooting happened around 11 p.m.
Police tell CBS46 News that the two men were sitting outside of the home when a black vehicle drove up and someone started shooting.
One of the victims was struck in the chest. He was taken to Grady Hospital where he was last listed in stable condition.
The other victim was struck on the hand and taken to Piedmont Hospital. He was also in stable condition at last check.
Police do not have any suspects in custody.
