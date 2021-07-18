ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police are investigating a double shooting at the Chevron gas station on Monroe Drive.
The incident happened at 2195 Piedmont Road northeast around 8:40 p.m.
When police arrived to the scene, they found two men, both with apparent gunshot wounds.
One victim stated he was in a verbal altercation with the suspect when the suspect fired several shots, injuring both victims. Both were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.
Stick with CBS46 News for the latest details on this developing story.
