ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Two people have been rushed to the hospital after two people were reportedly stabbed at Benjamin Banneker High School in Fulton County.
The conditions of the two injured people are not known at this time.
It happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the high school on Feldwood Road.
Union City police are investigating the stabbing. Three students have been taken into custody, according to the school.
A spokesperson with Fulton County Schools provided the following written statement:
“Two students sustained non-life-threatening injuries in an altercation involving a stabbing on campus. Fulton County Schools police were on site and a lockdown was initiated while school administrators and police initiated an investigation. Three students were taken into custody.”
CBS46 has a crew en route and will have the latest information on this developing story.
