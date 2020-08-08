ATLANTA (CBS46) - According to Atlanta Police, a two year-old boy was shot in the head on Delray Drive NW Saturday morning.
An Atlanta Police spokesperson said that around 10 a.m., officers responded to a child shot on the 2800 block of Delray Drive NW. Upon arrival, officers found a two year-old boy that had sustained a single gunshot wound to the head. The child was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The preliminary investigation indicates the gunshot wound appeared to be accidentally self-inflicted. Detectives on scene have detained multiple persons as they further investigate as to how the incident occurred. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Stay with CBS46 News for details as this story unfolds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.