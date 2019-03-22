Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Police say one person was killed following a traffic crash in northwest Atlanta.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Perry Boulevard and Johnson Drive.
Police say an Uber driver failed to stop at a red light and was struck by a semi tractor-trailer. A passenger in the vehicle was killed.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to Grady Hospital and was last listed in stable condition.
Charges are pending against the driver of the vehicle.
The driver of the semi tractor-trailer was not injured.
The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of relatives.
