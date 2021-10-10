ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46)—Athens police are investigating and working to find the driver who struck and killed a UGA student who was crossing the street.
Police tell us, Ariana Zarse, 20, was hit by a car when she was walking across Broad Street near Foundry Street around 12:12 a.m. on Saturday.
Investigators say Zarse was walking with a friend who was not hit by the car.
Zarse was taken to a local hospital, where she died.
Authorities say they found the Honda Accord they believe was involved, but they are still trying to determine who was behind the wheel.
Anyone with information is asked to call Athens-Clarke County Police at (762) 400-7355.
