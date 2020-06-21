ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- Dozens gathered at the Atlanta Police Headquarters Sunday morning as the Atlanta Police Union called for a special prosecutor to handle the case of Rayshard Brooks.
Regional Director with the International Brotherhood of Police Officers, Vince Champion said, "We were more than happy to come out and help and do whatever we can to stop this attack of law enforcement."
During Sunday's press conference, the Union renewed their cry for District Attorney Paul Howard to step down, saying he did not properly investigate the incident between Brooks and former officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Bronsan.
They also accused Howard of making politically motivated decisions due to charges being filed before the investigation concluded.
"This isn't the first time, we have had issues with this for years now." said Champion. "So this was the icing on the cake and we are tired of getting the short end of the stick."
Several state senators, law makers and representatives stood by in support and made a special announcement.
"We recognize what you are doing, and we love you." Said District 17 Representative, Martin Momtahan. "We just want to say that me and these representatives here are going to donate $500 a piece to the Atlanta Police Department to fund y'alls mission, to help you however you see fit today, and we are proud to do it."
Recognizing that tensions are high within the Atlanta community, APD Chaplain, Mark House, closed the assembly with a few words of encouragement to his fellow officers:
"No storm lasts forever. We will get through this. Hate will never outlast love. The hate we carry is what is going to get us through. God bless you."
