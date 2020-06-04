ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The International Brotherhood of Police Officers said the justice system failed the six officers charged with using excessive force against two college students captured. The moment was captured by CBS46 cameras.
Those actions lead Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to also fire two of the officers.
“Way too quick they had no due process,” said Vince Champion the Southeast Director of The International Brotherhood of Police Officers. “Knee-jerk-reaction that the mayor and the chief made for the their own political reasons.”
A day after the incident, Mayor Bottoms told reporters, “There would have been a time probably last week even that we would have been able to take our time," said Mayor Bottoms. "And we would have been able to toss some things around and very likely would not have taken the time to terminating these officers.”
Both Mayor Bottoms and Chief Shields said they poured over various angles from police body cams. They didn't come to their decision to fire officers Ivory Streeter and Mark Gardner lightly.
Those officers charged and fired learned their fates through undesirable means.
“The two officers who were fired had to find out over the TV and the other four at least I know of one of the officers who found out he had criminal charges against him on the TV,” said Champion.
Chief Shields said to CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy the way the charges were brought forward didn’t quite add up.
"I think when we have 17 files that are use of force files from 2017 to 2019 that have never been moved on by the DA’s office, and that this file can be done in under 24 hours it’s hard not to draw the conclusion that there were external motivators," said Chief Shields.
Fulton County D.A. Paul Howard said what the officers did is a crime.
“I’ve listened to people on the radio and this is what people keep saying wait a minute if you say you’re just terminating these guys that means they can go to another county and get jobs,” said D.A. Howard.
The Police union refutes the D.A’.s unusual tactics.
“Today, as you and I are both talking, Paul Howard has not spoken to nor has asked to speak to any of those officers,” said Champion.
