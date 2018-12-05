COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) - Authorities in Georgia say a 25-year-old man used Snapchat to try to entice a 13-year-old boy into sex.
Columbus police Cpl. Mark Scruggs tells the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer that Todd Matthew Jones, of Augusta, was arrested Saturday. Scruggs says the boy's mother had discovered the Snapchat communications and alerted authorities Saturday morning.
Scruggs says the messages included detailed instructions from Jones on how to prepare for sex.
Detectives monitored the exchanges as Jones drove from Union City, where he's in college, and arrested him outside the family's apartment. He allowed police to inspect two cellphones, one of which had access to a folder Scruggs says contained child pornography.
Jones is charged with several counts, and police are still investigating. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.
Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.