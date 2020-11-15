Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill announced his department is bringing unique police skills to combat domestic violence.
Hill’s office reported his unit, known as Panther, was created by Sheriff Hill in his first term to fight domestic violence by “stalking the stalkers”.
Hill said the unit stalks the stalkers by following stalkers and catching them in the act when they stalk their victims.
“The unit is also tasked with serving domestic violence warrants and restraining orders daily to keep the perpetrators of these types of crimes on the run”, Hill said.
Clayton County residents who experience domestic violence is asked to call the unit's commander at 770-477-4479 or Eddie.McGhee@claytoncountyga.gov.
