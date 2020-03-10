NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) Police say an unlicensed driver has been charged in the death of a motorcyclist following a crash in Norcross on Sunday.
According to Gwinnett County Police, three vehicles were traveling down southbound I-85 near Indian Trail Road when one of the drivers slowed down for oncoming traffic. One of the vehicles swerved out of the way, causing a motorcyclist to crash into the back of the slowing vehicle. The motorcycle then crashed into the vehicle that swerved out of the way.
The driver of the motorcycle, 34 year-old Zachary Stinger of Lilburn, was killed in the crash. The driver that struck him, 19 year-old Alexi Calderon Cruz of Atlanta, has been charged with driving without a license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.