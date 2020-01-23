DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- "I'm lucky to be alive here," said DeKalb County Police Officer Yosef Raskin just a month after he was rear-ended in his police cruiser.

Now, having survived an accident that easily could have been tragic, Raskin and his fellow officers are urging the public to abide by Georgia's "Mover Over Law."

"If you see a police car or any emergency respoder or HERO, or tow trucks or anything like that off to the side, slow down, pay attention and move over," said Raskin.

The law states:

"Georgia’s Move Over Law says motorists travelling in the lane adjacent to the shoulder must move-over one lane when emergency and utility vehicles are stopped on the side of the highway and operating in an official capacity. Vehicles included in the law include all first responders (law enforcement, fire, EMS), utility vehicles, DOT vehicles, HERO Units and wreckers tending to an accident."

The driver of the vehicle that sent Raskin's police cruiser across four lanes of traffic on I-20 was said to have been distracted.