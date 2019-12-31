ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) Police are cautioning people not to fire guns into the air to bring in the new year.
People being struck by stray bullets is not common but does occur. A University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill student was wounded and required surgery when she was struck by a bullet a year ago while celebrating New Year's Eve in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina.
Boys in Ohio and Georgia were also wounded a year ago by random gunfire.
Police and ballistics experts warn that heedlessly firing guns into the air to celebrate the holidays can have serious consequences.
