ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying two people suspected of theft after destroying a coin machine with a crowbar at a local gas station.
The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday, September 11 at the Chevron gas station on Lakewood Avenue in southwest Atlanta.
The gas station clerk told officers that a man and a woman entered the store around 2 a.m. and began gambling on the coin machine.
After several hours, the pair then returned to the gas station, this time with a crowbar and began breaking the coin machine with it, police say.
Once the machine was damaged, the woman allegedly grabbed the cash box inside and the man began discharging his firearm into the ceiling before exiting the store. The two then fled the area in a vehicle at high rate of speed.
Anyone with information on the case can contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit at 404-546-2555 or submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.
This is an ongoing investigation, stay with CBS46 News for the latest.
