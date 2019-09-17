ATLANTA (CBS46) – Atlanta police and other agencies are investigating after two express poll machines were stolen from Grove Park Recreation Center. The machines contain statewide voter data.
Police responded to an alarm in the 700 block of Francis Place in northwest Atlanta around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found an unlocked door and nobody inside. They couldn’t reach anyone with a key.
When workers arrived later in the morning they discovered the kitchen had been ransacked, a microwave was moved to another room, and food and two express poll machines were missing. They machines were in a locked case. They’re used to check in voters at the polling location.
The data on the machines includes voter names, birth dates, addresses and embedded in a hidden file are drivers licenses numbers.
“It’s a concern and we hope one of the two police departments looking into it can get a lead and get these back,” said Richard Barron, Director of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections. “We take this seriously. It’s unfortunate that you have people out there who want to break into facilities and take things.”
Atlanta Police and Fulton County Police are investigating, along with the Secretary of State’s Office.
In a statement, the Secretary of State’s office said the stolen machines were older, dated technology and added “This is one of the many reasons Georgia opted to adopt a new type of voting system with updated technology. KnowInk Poll Pads have the ability to track individual units, encrypt data, and better secure voter information. These upgrades protect privacy and enhance security for the entire statewide voting system.”
The stolen machines were replaced Tuesday before the polls opened and didn’t impact voting for the special election for Atlanta’s Board of Education District 2.
Barron said, “We hope that the password that’s provided to us protects the data that’s on there.”
