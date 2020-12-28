Local police need the public’s help in locating the person who bagged a dog and tossed it into a dumpster.
Villa Rica officers found the female pup when they responded to a call at Wilson Mill apartments at 209 East Wilson Street around 4:30pm. Someone heard the dog whimpering and called police. The pup was malnourished. Her skin was stretched thin over her bones. Officers found her in a bag with a blanket.
The female pup was dubbed Christmas Miracle was taken to Atlanta West Veterinary Hospital where she received treatment. One of the officers who rescued her took her home and will adopt her according to the veterinary hospital’s Facebook page.
Villa Rica police ask anyone with information on the case to contact Sergeant B. Finley at 678-840-1314 or bfinley@villarica.org.
