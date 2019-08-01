Police want to identify man attempting to kidnap 2 women

SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Smyrna Police needs the public’s assistance to identify a male who attempted to kidnap two customers at a local pharmacy Saturday night.
The unknown suspect tried to lure two female customers into a white Nissan cargo van at the Walgreens at 2670 Cobb Parkway in Smyrna on July 27 around 9 p.m.
There is cell phone video of the man.
He is described as a black male with a light skin complexion and a full facial beard. He is wearing glasses. He was last seen wearing a light color baseball cap, black tee shirt, and black shorts with a white and yellow Nike logo on the left side of the shorts.
The man also has a full-length tattoo on his left arm.
If anyone knows the man, the Smyrna Police Department is asking that you call 770-434-6666 or 911 immediately. Information can also be given anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
