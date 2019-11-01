PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fl. (CBS46) -- A north Georgia man known to be the most wanted fugitive by Tennessee Bureau of Investigations was arrested on Friday in Florida.
Douglas Cody Gass, 23, of Chickamauga, Georgia was living in Panama City Beach prior to his arrest.
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division and the United States Marshals Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force teamed up to locate Gass at a home on the 200 block of Corto Place.
Upon arrival, officers found Gass asleep on the couch in the living room area of the home.
According to officers, when they knocked on the door, Gass was seen fleeing to the rear of the home and refused to answer the door.
Several minutes later, officers forced the door open and entered the home. Gass was discovered hiding underneath a bed in a bedroom; he was immediately arrested.
Gass was transported to Bay County jail as a Fugitive from Justice from the State of Tennessee for the offenses of Vehicular Homicide, Reckless Aggravated Assault, Felony Evading, Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death and Reckless Endangerment.
The incident remains under investigation.
