ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Last Tuesday at 3:17 in the morning the Daceys woke up to a woman pounding on the front door of their house near Taylor Road and Collins Hill Road.
“She did not say what kind of help she needed,” said Melissa Dacey. “She said ‘I need to call somebody. I need help. Please help me. I'm in danger.’”
Dacey told the woman she would call 911 but did not open the door.
“I said ma’am, I said stay where you are. I can see you through the window. I'm calling the police right now, I can help you. And that's when she started saying please don't call the police.”
The woman left the front door after Dacey got on the phone with 911.
“They searched the area trying to see if anybody flagged them down to see if they could offer any help,” said Gwinnett County Corporal Wilbert Rundles.
Officers never found the woman and left the neighborhood.
The following day, the Daceys watched more surveillance video that showed the woman hiding out in their backyard after she left the front door.
“There was nobody else on the doorstep but the lady, so she wasn't in current danger right then,” said Rundles. “If there was a domestic batterer following her, he or she wasn't with her at that moment, so she had escaped that situation.”
Gwinnett County police said Dacey did the right thing by not opening the front door. A similar situation in Cobb County ended in a home invasion last year. A woman acting in distress knocked on a front door. When the homeowner opened it, two armed men followed her in.
“It's scary,” said Dacey. “You need to be careful. You need to know your surroundings and you need to follow your gut.”
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.