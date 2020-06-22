ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- One week after Rayshard Brooks got into a scuffle with police and was gunned down by an officer in a Wendy’s parking lot, racial tension surrounding the fast food restaurant on University Avenue is at an all-time high.
Atlanta Police warned CBS46 and other news outlets that there is a group of armed people surrounding the Wendy’s and they are forcing white people out.
Video posted to social media over the weekend shows a crowd of people surrounding a police officer near the Wendy’s telling him to get out of the area.
“Go home. He looks like you. No white cops,” a person told police.
“Get your white face out of here,” another person told police.
CBS46 was advised not to send white reporters and photographers to the area.
“It’s not safe for no white people out here,” a person told police.
It’s abundantly clear that law enforcement is having a difficult time keeping order in the area.
It is presumed that the group is upset with police over the shooting of Brooks and quite possibly another incident where someone allegedly shot at protesters and police did nothing.
CBS46 contacted Atlanta Police multiple times Monday to find out what the current situation is at the Wendy's. We were told they were reviewing our request, but they did not provide any more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.