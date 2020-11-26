Heavy holiday traffic is anticipated on Cobb Parkway between Roswell Rd and N. Marietta Pkwy starting Thanksgiving evening.
Utilizing an alternate route is advised starting at dusk, just before 6 p.m., and lasting until 11 p.m. Marietta Police warn, "If you are traveling in this area, please use extra caution and anticipate vehicles attempting to enter / exit the roadway in heavy traffic conditions."
This traffic alert will repeat nightly for the next few days.
