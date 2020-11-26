CDC recommends against travel for Thanksgiving

Slow automobile traffic on I-66 November 23, 2016 in Dunn Loring, Virginia. The CDC recommends against traveling for Thanksgiving this year.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

Heavy holiday traffic is anticipated on Cobb Parkway between Roswell Rd and N. Marietta Pkwy starting Thanksgiving evening.

Utilizing an alternate route is advised starting at dusk, just before 6 p.m., and lasting until 11 p.m. Marietta Police warn, "If you are traveling in this area, please use extra caution and anticipate vehicles attempting to enter / exit the roadway in heavy traffic conditions."

This traffic alert will repeat nightly for the next few days.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.