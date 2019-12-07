SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- As everyone gets into the giving spirit, criminals are getting into the season by taking the opportunity to strike as shoppers make their purchases.
The City of South Fulton Police Department has some tips for you and wants to help you take preventative measures while you enjoy the holidays.
“During this time of year, people are out, being festive, everybody is trying to be happy and enjoy life, and sometimes we sort of lose track of reality and what’s going on out here in the world,” said Lt. Marcus Dennard, with the City of South Fulton Police Department.
South Fulton Police Department is hoping to be proactive this holiday season by preparing you for the worst. Dennars said it’s a good idea to break down leftover boxes or take them to a recycling center. If you leave them out; you’re showing thieves what you have inside.
“When you order a big television and things of that nature, don’t just put those boxes out on the street, outside your house, burglars look for big boxes,” added Lt. Dennard.
And if you can avoid it, don’t leave packages at your door, or have them delivered to a secure location. Package thieves are prevalent all year round, especially during the holidays.
“When you have packages being delivered, and you know they’re coming, have someone at home to be there when those packages arrive,” Lt. Dennard added.
If you are out shopping, he recommends shopping with a group…and be attentive.
“Criminals are less likely to pay attention to people in groups,” Lt. Dennard said, “Always pay attention to your surroundings, no matter where you are, always be alert.”
As the weather is getting colder, he said to never leave your car idle while it’s heating up.
“A lot of people crank their car heat up and leave it running in the morning, take your time, slow down, get inside your car and warm up being in the car, don’t leave it by itself,” Lt. Dennard said.
Even if you are with your car, like at a gas station, avoid being a slider crime victim.
“A young lady pulled up to pump gas, she got out, didn’t lock her car, turned around to pump gas, as a result, a car pulled up beside her, was able to get her purse and all her belongings and just pull off,” Lt. Dennard added, “Happens in a matter of seconds.”
He recommended getting off your phone, locking your doors, and not leaving anything in plain sight. And if you do run into any trouble – City of South Fulton residents can use the new police to citizen portal on the city’s website: Police to Citizen tool.
