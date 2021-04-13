Police warning about uptick in car break-ins in metro-Atlanta

Dozens of car break-ins in one metro-Atlanta neighborhood left residents shocked. Cobb County Police reported that car break-ins are one of the only crimes they’re seeing a steady increase in from year to year.
“When I realized that my truck was broken into, I noticed that another car was broken into, and another car,” said one victim, Markesha Ramirez.
Shattered glass from dozens of cars remains on the ground in the parking lot of the WestHaven at Vinings apartment complex.
“This is supposed to be a very safe, upscale area,” Ramirez added.
Police said so far, they have reports for 23 car break-ins that happened early Monday morning, and they haven’t finished the investigation yet.
“Over the last year, or so, we have seen an increase, as a matter of fact, it’s one of the only areas we’ve actually seen a steady increase from year to year,” said Sgt. Wayne Delk with Cobb County police.
Sgt. Delk said these are crimes of opportunity and wants to remind people to never leave items of value in your car.
“Sometimes it’s easier for thieves to break into cars in apartment complexes, because they can hit so many cars in such a close area,” added Sgt. Delk.
Ramirez said she paid more than $200 to fix the window and says that’s more than the thieves got away with.
“I need to go to Dollar Tree and get me some kind of blank board to put on here…nothing is in my damn truck,” Ramirez said.
Her neighbor wasn’t as lucky -- his gun was stolen out of his car. She said there’s only one way to sum up how she feels:
“Very violated,” said Ramirez.
Ramirez said investigators told her they will hopefully be able to catch the criminals based on something they left behind…
“They do have some evidence and blood, that the criminals, when they were breaking into people’s cars…they must have scratched themselves on somebody’s vehicle and left blood,” Ramirez said.
If you have any information about the break-ins, call Crime Stoppers or Cobb County police.
